After Tusshar Kapoor, Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Ayushmann Khurrana?
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly received an audio message threatening him and demanding a huge sum of money. The sender of the message allegedly claimed to be part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as per IANS. This incident comes just a day after actor Tusshar Kapoor was also threatened with extortion demands. The police are currently investigating both cases and verifying the identities of the senders.
Investigation underway
Police are analyzing the audio clip sent to Khurrana
The police are currently analyzing the audio clip sent to Khurrana and trying to ascertain the identity of the sender. They are also verifying if the sender indeed has any links to the Bishnoi gang.
The voice in the audio clip is being matched with voice samples available in police records, which could help establish if there is a genuine connection between them.
Possible links
Police are trying to establish if there is any connection
The police are also looking into whether the messages sent to Kapoor and Khurrana could be connected.
They are working to identify the gang or individual behind these threats and whether these actors were genuinely under threat or just being intimidated by miscreants.
The alleged threat messages have raised concerns in light of last month's firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai.
Previous incident
Individual demanded ₹5 crore from Kapoor
The sender of the extortion call to Kapoor had identified himself as Harry Boxer, an associate of Bishnoi's, and demanded ₹5 crore.
However, the Mumbai Police later ruled it a mismatch after analyzing the audio recording and comparing it with an official sample of Boxer in their database.
The preliminary analysis found a mismatch between the two recordings, leading investigators to suspect that Kapoor may have been targeted by someone using the Bishnoi gang's name for intimidation.
Film release
'Udta Teer' is still running in theaters
Meanwhile, the alleged threat message to Khurrana came as his recent film Udta Teer is still running in theaters.
The spy comedy opened to a decent collection of ₹19.45 crore nett at the Indian box office during its opening weekend.
It also stars Sara Ali Khan and has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.
Khurrana has Yeh Prem Mol Liya with Sharvari coming up.