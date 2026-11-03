Tusshar Kapoor gets ₹5cr extortion threat in Bishnoi gang's name
What's the story
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has reportedly received a threatening phone call from someone claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore. The incident comes as the Mumbai Police are investigating the recent firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu, which was claimed by the Bishnoi gang. The caller claimed he was gangster Harry Boxer.
Investigation underway
Caller may have been an impersonator, say police
The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into Kapoor's case, per Times Now.
They conducted a voice comparison test between the caller's voice and known audio samples of Boxer, who is reportedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The voices did not match, leading police to suspect that the caller may have been an impersonator.
Further investigation is underway to identify the person behind the threatening call.
Boxer profile
Who is Harry Boxer?
Harry Boxer, whose real name is Harichand, is reportedly associated with the Bishnoi gang and has been linked to multiple cases of celebrity threats.
Earlier this year, he allegedly demanded ₹20 crore from actor Ranveer Singh.
He has also claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside director Rohit Shetty's residence.
Reports suggest that he may be operating from Canada and used an international number to call Singh's manager in February.
Gang's activities
Connection to Shroff's car firing incident
The Bishnoi gang has been in the news recently for their involvement in the firing incident involving Shroff.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 13 people so far in connection with this case.
The gang claimed responsibility for the attack on Shroff's car, further raising concerns about their threats to Bollywood celebrities.