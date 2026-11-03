Tiger Shroff firing: Why gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law was arrested
What's the story
The sister-in-law of gangster Anil Pandit, Sunaina, has been arrested in connection with the October 18 firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. The arrest took place in Haryana's Karnal district as police continue their search for Pandit's brother. Both Pandit's sister-in-law and brother are allegedly linked to the money trail in the case. The 32-year-old gangster, allegedly part of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, had earlier taken responsibility for the attack on Shroff.
Background
Pandit has been living in the US since 2023
Pandit, a key operative of jailed gangster Bishnoi, is suspected to have orchestrated the attack on Shroff.
The incident took place outside a football ground in Juhu where two shooters opened fire at Shroff's car.
Pandit hails from Haryana and has been living in the US since 2023. He has reportedly been involved in several high-profile shootings in India while managing his gang's extortion racket from abroad.
Investigation progress
Total arrests made in Shroff firing case
The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a total of 13 individuals in connection with the Shroff firing case. This includes the two shooters and their accomplice, who were caught at Kota railway station while attempting to escape to Delhi by train.
The Delhi police have also apprehended four alleged weapons suppliers, Radha, Babita, Kunal, and Sumit.
Three more accused individuals were arrested from Sonipat in Haryana for allegedly providing logistical support and financing. Thereafter, two more men were apprehended.
Incident details
What we know about the firing incident
The firing incident took place on October 18, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Juhu.
Although the actor escaped without any major injuries, his driver and a fan sustained injuries in the attack.
The Bishnoi gang later claimed responsibility for the shooting, stating it was retaliation for Shroff's earlier comment about Salman Khan being "the only tiger in Bollywood."