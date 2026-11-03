Tiger Shroff firing: Why gangster Anil Pandit's sister-in-law was arrested

Pandit, a key operative of jailed gangster Bishnoi, is suspected to have orchestrated the attack on Shroff.

The incident took place outside a football ground in Juhu where two shooters opened fire at Shroff's car.

Pandit hails from Haryana and has been living in the US since 2023. He has reportedly been involved in several high-profile shootings in India while managing his gang's extortion racket from abroad.