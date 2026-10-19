Tiger Shroff firing: Who is gangster Anil Pandit?
What's the story
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. The gang's representative, Anil Pandit, issued a statement regarding the attempted murder. He warned Shroff against working with actor Salman Khan, a long-time target of the gang. This incident has drawn attention to Pandit and his alleged involvement in firing and extortion cases in Haryana, Delhi and Pune, and his suspected movement from Canada, Thailand, and Dubai before reaching the US.
Criminal background
Pandit's criminal history and links to the Bishnoi gang
Pandit, 32, originally from a village in Haryana's Panipat, has a criminal history that stretches across Canada, Thailand, Dubai and the US.
His name has been linked to numerous cases of firing and extortion in Haryana, Delhi, and Pune. Some of the shooters involved in these incidents reportedly used foreign-made weapons.
He allegedly joined the gang after meeting Randeep Malik, an associate of Bishnoi's.
Criminal activities
His network of shooters has been used for criminal acts
Pandit has used his network of shooters to carry out criminal acts in India over the past six months, NDTV reported.
These include firing incidents linked to extortion in Panipat, for which Haryana Police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested the shooters.
His name also surfaced during a shooting incident at a gym frequented by singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi's Paschim Vihar.
Further links
His name also came up in a jewelry store shooting
Pandit's name also came up in a shooting incident at a jewelry store in Pune, where shooters with links to him and another criminal named Shubham Lonkar were arrested.
His name was also linked to a shooting at singer Diler Kharakiya's car in Haryana over extortion.
In Sonipat, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Haryana STF conducted an operation during which a Bishnoi gang shooter named Rohit Dahiya was injured.
Gang members
Other notorious members of the gang
Other members of the Bishnoi gang include Harry Boxer, Harman Sandhu, and Tyson Bishnoi.
Sandhu has been in the news for his involvement in drug trafficking under a criminal named Ravinder Singh Dhanda.
In June this year, a US district court issued an arrest warrant against him for conspiracy to sell drugs abroad.
Arrests
Meanwhile, 3 accused nabbed in Kota in Shroff's case
On Monday, three shooters allegedly involved in the shocking attack on Shroff were arrested at Rajasthan's Kota railway station.
The three accused include a juvenile from Haryana, a 22-year-old man from Bihar who works as a Rapido rider in Mumbai, and an 18-year-old man from Haryana.
While Shroff was unharmed in the attack, his driver suffered injuries and is currently hospitalized.