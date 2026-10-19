Tiger Shroff firing: Who is gangster Anil Pandit?

Pandit, 32, originally from a village in Haryana's Panipat, has a criminal history that stretches across Canada, Thailand, Dubai and the US.

His name has been linked to numerous cases of firing and extortion in Haryana, Delhi, and Pune. Some of the shooters involved in these incidents reportedly used foreign-made weapons.

He allegedly joined the gang after meeting Randeep Malik, an associate of Bishnoi's.