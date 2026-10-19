How Shreyas Iyer has fared as India's T20I captain: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's journey as India's T20I captain has been mixed so far. Taking over from Suryakumar Yadav, who was dropped after leading India to the T20 World Cup title, Iyer lost his first T20I series in charge. Following successive defeats in Ireland and England, Iyer found some success back home. As he gears up for the New Zealand tour, take a look at Iyer's T20I captaincy record.
Performance overview
A look at Iyer's captaincy numbers
Iyer is now among the five Indians to have led in 20-plus T20Is, joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli.
Under Iyer, India have won 11 of their 21 T20Is, losing eight (win percentage of 52.38). Two of them were washed out.
Earlier this month, India won the Asian Games gold medal by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.
Journey
Back-to-back defeats
Iyer started his leadership journey with a T20I defeat to Ireland. This marked India's first-ever loss to Ireland across formats.
The hosts then routed India 2-0 in the two-match series.
India then traveled to England for a five-match T20I series. Iyer's wait for a T20I win as captain continued as the hosts won the series 4-0.
The series opener in Chester-le-Street was washed out.
Records
Unwanted records for Iyer
After the final encounter in England, Iyer became the first Indian captain to go winless in their first seven T20Is in charge.
According to Cricinfo, Iyer also recorded the most defeats for an Indian captain in men's internationals before their first win.
He is also the first Indian captain to suffer more than two defeats before their first win in men's T20Is.
Comeback
India bounce back under Iyer
Iyer finally opened his account as India's T20I skipper by winning 3-0 in Zimbabwe.
India also defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in New Delhi. It was branded as Afghanistan's home series.
In September, India avoided what could have been the greatest upset by hosts Japan in the one-off T20I.
After winning the Asian Games gold, India drew the five-match T20I series against West Indies at home 2-2. The series decider in Bengaluru was washed out.
Batting
Iyer, the batter
The Ireland series not only kick-started Iyer's T20I captaincy, but it also marked his comeback to the format after three years.
While leading, the middle-order batter has scored 590 runs at an average of 34.7. His strike rate reads 152.45.
In the West Indies series, Iyer slammed his maiden T20I century. He became the only Indian captain with a T20I ton while chasing.