How Shreyas Iyer has fared as India's T20I captain: Stats

Iyer is now among the five Indians to have led in 20-plus T20Is, joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Virat Kohli.

Under Iyer, India have won 11 of their 21 T20Is, losing eight (win percentage of 52.38). Two of them were washed out.

Earlier this month, India won the Asian Games gold medal by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.