Record-breaking England hammer India in 5th T20I, win series 4-0

Summary

Buttler and Brook punish India

England lost Phil Salt early on before Brook joined Buttler. England got to 61/1 in the powerplay with Brook then opening up as the hosts amassed 111/1 after 10 overs. Buttler completed his fifty in the 11th over as the runs kept coming from both players. Buttler tore Prince Yadav apart before completing his century with a six off Axar Patel's bowling. He fell after scoring 131 whereas Brook remained unscathed on 95.