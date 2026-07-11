Record-breaking England hammer India in 5th T20I, win series 4-0
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook put on a batting masterclass in the fifth and final T20I against India at Southampton. The duo scored 131 and an unbeaten 95, respectively, leading their team to a mammoth total of 257/3. In response, India managed a score of 201/8 in 20 overs, losing by 56 runs. Fifties from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma weren't enough as India slumped to a 4-0 defeat in the 5-match series.
Summary
Buttler and Brook punish India
England lost Phil Salt early on before Brook joined Buttler. England got to 61/1 in the powerplay with Brook then opening up as the hosts amassed 111/1 after 10 overs. Buttler completed his fifty in the 11th over as the runs kept coming from both players. Buttler tore Prince Yadav apart before completing his century with a six off Axar Patel's bowling. He fell after scoring 131 whereas Brook remained unscathed on 95.
Bowling disaster
India poor in field and with ball
India's bowlers were unable to find a solution to England's batting assault, leaking runs regularly. Axar had the most expensive spell of his T20 career, conceding 63 runs without a wicket. India's fielding was also below par as they dropped several regulation catches. Buttler was dropped once whereas Brook's catch was dropped twice. Arshdeep Singh clocked 0/33 from 4 overs. Prasidh Krishna bowled 4 overs and managed 1/38. Prince Yadav conceded 60 runs off 4 overs. Suryansh Shedge bowled 3 overs and conceded 39 runs. Shivam Dube claimed 2/22 from 1 over.
Chase
How did India's chase pan out?
India started on a fine note before losing Abhishek Sharma (25/1). Kishan joined Sanju Samson and a 30-run stand for the 2nd wicket followed. Kishan took the initiative from the start. After Samson's dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Kishan and a 55-run stand was added. Kishan slowed down toward the end of his innings before getting out to spinner Adil Rashid. Varma then made his presence felt with a 25-ball 53 but the target was too stiff for India.
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Summary of ENG bowlers
Jofra Archer bowled 4 overs and managed 1/41. Josh Tongue conceded 53 runs for his 4 overs and claimed one scalp. Will Jacks bowled 3 overs and managed 0/32. Sam Curran shone for England and managed 3/36 from 4 overs. Liam Dawson picked 1/14 from 2 overs. Rashid picked 2/24 from 3 overs.
Buttler
6th fifty-plus score against India for Buttler
Buttler recorded his 2nd T20I hundred. He slammed 12 fours and 8 sixes, facing 64 balls. Playing his 160th match (147 innings), he owns 4,212 runs at 33.96. Besides 2 tons, he also owns 28 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler smashed his maiden hundred against India. He also has 5 fifties. He now owns 844 runs against India from 33 matches at 33.76.
Record
Buttler enters record books in terms of individual score
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler now owns the highest individual score versus India in T20Is and 2nd-highest score for England. Highest individual scores vs India in T20Is 131 Jos Buttler Southampton 2026 125*Evin Lewis Kingston 2017 124*Shane Watson Sydney 2016 Highest individual scores for England in T20Is 141*Phil Salt vs SA Manchester 2025 131 Jos Buttler Southampton 2026 119 Phil Salt vs WI Tarouba 2023
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2nd-highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is (FM teams)
Buttler and Brook recorded the 2nd-highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is among Full Member teams after 236 by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani (1st wkt) vs Ireland, in Dehradun, 2019.
T20s
9th T20 hundred; 3rd player to breach 14,500 runs
Buttler recorded his ninth hundred in T20 cricket overall. Notably, this is his first in England. Besides nine hundreds, he also owns 102 fifties. Buttler surpassed 14,500 runs in T20s. He has amassed 14,556 runs from 516 matches (486 innings) at 34-plus. Buttler became the 3rd batter with 14,500-plus runs in T20s. He joined the likes of Kieron Pollard (14,736) and Chris Gayle (14,562).
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Buttler becomes England's highest run-scorer in T20s
Buttler became England's highest run-scorer in Men's T20 cricket. With his 25th run, the former captain surpassed Alex Hales to top the run tally for England in the format. Hales owns 14,449 runs from 528 T20s at an average of 29.91.
Do you know?
2nd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds
Buttler joined Salt as the 2nd England batter with multiple T20I hundreds. Salt has smashed 4 hundreds for England with Buttler now owning two.
Brook
Joint 2nd-fastest T20I half-century vs India
As per Cricbuzz, Brook recorded the joint 2nd-fastest T20I half-century vs India (by balls). He equaled Australia's Cameron Green and England teammate Jacob Bethell in terms of this record. Fastest T20I 50s vs India (by balls) 16 Marco Jansen Centurion 2024 19 Cameron Green Hyderabad 2022 19 Jacob Bethell Wankhede 2026 19 Harry Brook Southampton 2026*
1,500
Brook surpasses 1,500 runs in T20Is
Brook's knock had 12 fours and 8 sixes. Brook surpassed 1,500 T20I runs. In 68 matches (59 innings), Brook has amassed 1,532 runs at 34.04. He smashed his 8th fifty (100s: 1). He is the 8th Englishman to score 1,500-plus T20I runs. Brook hammered his 3rd fifty against India. In 16 matches (14 innings), Brook has racked up 407 runs at 33.91 versus India.
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19th T20 fifty for Brook
Playing his 182nd match in the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 4,410 runs at 33-plus from 168 innings. He slammed his 19th T20 fifty (100s: 4).