Buttler recorded his 2nd century in the 20-over format for England

England's Jos Buttler attains records with 2nd century in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 09:15 pm Jul 11, 202609:15 pm

What's the story

England cricket team's Jos Buttler toyed with the Indian bowlers in the 5th and final T20I being held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Buttler was in his element and brought up a fine century. He also put on a 200-plus run stand alongside skipper Harry Brook for the 2nd wicket. In the 16th over, he completed a 51-ball ton with a six. Here's more.