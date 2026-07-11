England's Jos Buttler attains records with 2nd century in T20Is
By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 11, 2026 09:15 pm
What's the story
England cricket team's Jos Buttler toyed with the Indian bowlers in the 5th and final T20I being held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Buttler was in his element and brought up a fine century. He also put on a 200-plus run stand alongside skipper Harry Brook for the 2nd wicket. In the 16th over, he completed a 51-ball ton with a six. Here's more.
Stats
6th fifty-plus score against India for Buttler
Buttler recorded his 2nd century in the 20-over format for England. Playing his 160th match (147 innings), he has raced past 4,185 runs at 34-plus. Besides 2 tons, he also owns 28 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler smashed his maiden hundred against India. He also has 5 fifties. He now owns 800-plus runs against India from 33 matches at 34-plus.