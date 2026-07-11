Jos Buttler becomes England's highest run-scorer in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Star batter Jos Buttler has become England's highest run-scorer in Men's T20 cricket. Buttler reached the landmark in the fifth and final T20I against India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. With his 25th run, the former captain surpassed Alex Hales to top the run tally for England in the format. Buttler also remains the only England batter with over 4,000 T20I runs.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has raced past 14,450 runs from 516 T20s at an average of nearly 35. His tally includes a record 102 half-centuries and eight tons, as his strike rate goes past 145. He surpassed Hales, who currently has 14,449 runs from 528 T20s at an average of 29.91. James Vince, Jason Roy, and Dawid Malan are the other Englishmen with 10,000-plus T20 runs.
Record
Most T20I runs for England
As mentioned, Buttler is England's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. In fact, he is the only Englishman with 2,500-plus runs. Across 160 T20Is, the former England captain has amassed 4,100-plus runs at an average of over 33. His strike rate of 147-plus is the highest among batters with over 3,500 runs. Buttler has a ton and 28 half-centuries in the format.
Information
Buttler's notable records for England
Buttler's eight tons are the most for an English batter in T20 cricket. He is also the only English batter to have smashed 600-plus sixes in the format. Over 175 of those maximums have come in internationals.