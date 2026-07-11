Jos Buttler becomes England's highest run-scorer in T20s: Stats

Record

Most T20I runs for England

As mentioned, Buttler is England's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. In fact, he is the only Englishman with 2,500-plus runs. Across 160 T20Is, the former England captain has amassed 4,100-plus runs at an average of over 33. His strike rate of 147-plus is the highest among batters with over 3,500 runs. Buttler has a ton and 28 half-centuries in the format.