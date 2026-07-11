England's Harry Brook smashes successive T20I fifties versus India: Stats

Knock

Buttler and Brook punish India

England lost Phil Salt early on before Brook joined Buttler. England got to 61/1 in the powerplay with Brook then opening up as the hosts amassed 111/1 after 10 overs. Brook completed his fifty off 19 balls in the 10th over, punishing Axar Patel. In the 14th over, he hammered Suryansh Shegde as alongside Buttler the runs kept flowing. Notably, Brook was dropped twice.