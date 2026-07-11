England's Harry Brook smashes successive T20I fifties versus India: Stats
What's the story
England cricket team skipper Harry Brook toyed with the Indian bowlers in the 5th and final T20I being held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Brook was in his element and smashed a superb score of 95*. He also put on a 233-run stand alongside Jos Buttler for the 2nd wicket. Brook slammed his 2nd successive fifty against India as England posted 257/3.
Knock
Buttler and Brook punish India
England lost Phil Salt early on before Brook joined Buttler. England got to 61/1 in the powerplay with Brook then opening up as the hosts amassed 111/1 after 10 overs. Brook completed his fifty off 19 balls in the 10th over, punishing Axar Patel. In the 14th over, he hammered Suryansh Shegde as alongside Buttler the runs kept flowing. Notably, Brook was dropped twice.
Record
Joint 2nd-fastest T20I half-century vs India
As per Cricbuzz, Brook recorded the joint 2nd-fastest T20I half-century vs India (by balls). He equaled Australia's Cameron Green and England teammate Jacob Bethell in terms of this record. Fastest T20I 50s vs India (by balls) 16 Marco Jansen Centurion 2024 19 Cameron Green Hyderabad 2022 19 Jacob Bethell Wankhede 2026 19 Harry Brook Southampton 2026*
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2nd-highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is (FM teams)
Buttler and Brook recorded the 2nd-highest partnership (233 runs) for any wicket in T20Is among Full Member teams after 236 runs by Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani (1st wicket) vs Ireland, in Dehradun, 2019.
Brook
Brook surpasses 1,500 runs in T20Is
Brook's knock had 12 fours and 8 sixes. Brook surpassed 1,500 T20I runs. In 68 matches (59 innings), Brook has amassed 1,532 runs at 34.04. He smashed his 8th fifty (100s: 1). He is the 8th Englishman to score 1,500-plus T20I runs. Brook hammered his 3rd fifty against India. In 16 matches (14 innings), Brook has racked up 407 runs at 33.91 versus India.
Information
19th T20 fifty for Brook
Playing his 182nd match in the 20-over format, Brook has amassed 4,410 runs at 33-plus from 168 innings. He slammed his 19th T20 fifty (100s: 4).