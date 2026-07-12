Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian captain in unwanted club: Stats

Captaincy

Seven winless matches for Iyer

The defeat in the final T20I extended Iyer's winless streak to seven T20Is as captain. He has now lost six matches, and one ended in no result. This makes him the first Indian captain to go winless in his first seven T20Is in charge. As mentioned, he joined Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, and Thisara Perera on the overall tally. Iyer will be hoping to turn things around when India tour Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series this month.