Shreyas Iyer becomes first Indian captain in unwanted club: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer continues the quest for his maiden win as Team India's T20I captain. Under him, India lost 2-0 to Ireland before being hammered 4-0 by England. This put him in an unfortunate club of Full Member nation skippers who were winless in their first seven T20Is in charge. Earlier, only Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera had such a start to their T20I captaincy careers.
Summary
Summary of series defeats
After the one-off Test against Afghanistan, India started their T20I season under Iyer, who replaced the T20 World Cup-winning skipper, Suryakumar Yadav. India started with a defeat to Ireland in the first T20I. This was India's maiden loss to Ireland across formats. Ireland then scripted history after routing India 2-0. The first T20I against England was washed out after India batted in their allotted 20 overs. The next four games saw England beat India.
Captaincy
Seven winless matches for Iyer
The defeat in the final T20I extended Iyer's winless streak to seven T20Is as captain. He has now lost six matches, and one ended in no result. This makes him the first Indian captain to go winless in his first seven T20Is in charge. As mentioned, he joined Brendan Taylor, Elton Chigumbura, and Thisara Perera on the overall tally. Iyer will be hoping to turn things around when India tour Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series this month.
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A first for an Indian captain
According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer now has the most defeats for an India captain in men's internationals before their first win. He is also the first Indian captain to suffer more than two defeats before their first win in men's T20Is.
Records
India script these unwanted records
India are winless in seven T20Is since winning the ICC T20 World Cup final in March, their longest such streak, according to ESPNcricinfo. The last time India were winless in seven successive internationals was in 2020. This marked the first men's T20I series where India suffered four defeats. It was also the first series of two-plus matches where India didn't win.