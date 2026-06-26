All-round Ireland stun India by 34 runs in 1st T20I
What's the story
Ireland posted a competitive total of 182 runs for the loss of nine wickets against India in the first T20I at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a well-crafted half-century, while Gareth Delany smashed 49. The duo's efforts came after an early collapse had left Ireland struggling at one point. In response, India perished for a score of 148 in 18.5 overs. Matthew Humphreys and Matthew Hollard claimed 3 scalps each.
Match details
Early breakthrough for India in powerplay
After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first. Ireland started aggressively with Tim Tector hitting Arshdeep Singh for a six over square leg in the first over. However, Ross Adair was dismissed by Harshit Rana on the last ball of the second over after scoring a quick 12 off just seven balls. This was India's first breakthrough in an otherwise aggressive start from Ireland.
Resilience
Ireland's middle-order resilience shines through
Despite the early setbacks, Ireland's middle-order batsmen showed great resilience. Benjamin Calitz gave some momentum to the innings with two sixes off Prasidh Krishna in the seventh over. However, his stay was short-lived as Shivam Dube dismissed him with a slower ball in the next over after he scored 15 off 11 balls. The partnership between Tucker and Delany helped Ireland recover from its early losses.
Partnership
Tucker anchors innings, Delany plays aggressive shots
Tucker and Delany formed a strong partnership, with the former anchoring the innings while the latter played aggressively. They took Ireland past 100 runs before Tucker brought up his half-century in just 35 balls. However, he was dismissed by Rana after scoring an excellent knock of 50 off 36 balls which included five fours and two sixes. Despite losing their captain, Ireland kept up the momentum with George Dockrell attacking Washington Sundar for two sixes and two fours in a single over.
Bowling
Late assault propels Ireland to strong total
Ireland's late assault helped them post a challenging total of 182/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India with impressive figures of 3/24 from his four overs. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets while Axar Patel also chipped in with two scalps. Despite India's early success with the ball, Ireland's middle-order resilience and explosive finish gave them a strong total to defend.
Rana
Harshit Rana claims career-best 3/24 in T20Is
With figures worth 3/24, Rana raced to 12 wickets from 10 matches at 26.75. He claimed his 2nd three-wicket haul. In his only appearance against England, Rana had claimed 3/33. Overall in the 20-over format, Rana has amassed 55 wickets from 48 matches at 26-plus. He equaled his career-best figures overall in the 20-over format (3/24).
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Key numbers for Arshdeep and Axar
In 85 matches for India, Arshdeep (2/28) has claimed 129 wickets at 19.61. Meanwhile, spinner Axar picked 2/33. He now owns 99 wickets from 95 matches at 21.32. He is one shy of 100 scalps.
Lorcan
Joint 2nd-most fifties for Ireland
Five fours and two sixes flew from the Tucker's bat. With this effort, he raced to 1,780 runs from 92 matches at 23.11. He slammed his 12th fifty. Notably, he equaled Andrew Balbirnie in terms of joint 2nd-most fifties for Ireland (12). Paul Stirling (24) is the only player ahead of the two in this regard.
Do you know?
3,000 runs for the batter in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 165th T20 overall (149 innings), Tucker raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,032 runs at 24-plus. He registered his 17th fifty. Notably, he is one shy of 100 sixes (99).
Records
Records as skipper in T20Is
As per Cricbuzz, Tucker became just the 2nd player to notch 50+ scores in each of the first three innings as T20I captain after Delray Rawlins (Bermuda). Meanwhile, here's looking at Tucker as skipper in T20Is. Lorcan Tucker as captain in T20Is 73(41) vs Pak Dublin 2024 94*(51) vs Oman Colombo SSC 2026 50*(35) vs Ind Belfast 2026
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Delany scores superb 49 for Ireland
Delany slammed 3 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 49 from 33 balls. He now owns 1,294 runs from 92 games (78 innings). Delany became the 7th-highest scorer for Ireland, surpassing GC Wilson (1,268). Delany also completed 100 fours.
India
Summary of India's innings
India were off to a flier, scoring 16 runs in the 1st over. However, they lost Sanju Samson (16/1) before Abhishek Sharma continued to score freely. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer failed to get going as India were 45/2 and 60/3. Alongside Tilak Varma, Abhishek added 20 runs before falling to Liam McCarthy. Abhishek recorded a 19-ball fifty and was dismissed shortly thereafter. Dube then managed 25 runs with Axar scoring 15 as India crumbled to be bowled out.
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How did Ireland bowlers fare?
Humphreys shone with 3/38 from 3.5 overs. Jai Moondra was superb and bagged 2/26. Liam McCarthy bowled 3 overs and clocked 1/29. Hollard managed 3/28 from 4 overs. Harry Tector bowled 3 overs and clocked 0/22. Delany managed 1/3 from 1 over.
Abhishek
Abhishek records 3rd-fastest T20I fifty against Ireland
As mentioned, Abhishek got to his fifty off 19 balls. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the 3rd-fastest fifty against Ireland in terms of balls faced. Stephan Myburgh (17) and Litton Das (18) are ahead of Abhishek. Fastest T20I 50s vs Ireland (by balls) 17 Stephan Myburgh, Sylhet 2014 18 Litton Das, Chattogram 2023 19 Abhishek Sharma, Belfast 2026 20 Phil Salt, Malahide 2025
Runs
11th T20I fifty from Abhishek's blade
Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 250). With this effort of 50, he raced to 1,488 runs from 47 matches at 33.81. He recorded his 11th fifty (100s: 2). Notably, Abhishek is closing in on 100 sixes (98). Overall in the 20-over format, Abhishek now owns 5,854 runs from 197 matches at 33-plus. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 9).
Failures
Samson, Kishan and Iyer fall cheaply versus Ireland
Samson, Kishan and skipper Iyer faltered with the bat versus Ireland in Belfast on Friday. Samson departed for 5 runs in the 2nd over. Debutant Moondra castled Samson. Kishan came in at number three and managed a five-ball 1 as Hollard dismissed him. Iyer then faltered as well on captaincy debut. He got a 7-ball 3 and was dismissed by Hollard.
Dube
Shivam Dube completes 1,000 runs in T20Is
Indian all-rounder Dube completed 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved the mark with his 9th run versus Ireland. He ended up scoring 25 runs off 14 balls before perishing in the 16th over. Dube raced to 1,016 runs from 65 matches (49 innings) at 30.78. He owns six fifties. Notably, he has hit 65 fours and 65 sixes (SR: 154.64). In four matches versus Ireland, Dube has amassed 47 runs (SR: 146.87).
Record
3rd-fastest Indian to 1,000 T20I runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Dube is now the 3rd-fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is by balls faced. He took 648 balls to reach 1,000 runs. Notably, Abhishek (528) and Suryakumar Yadav (573) are ahead of Dube. Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs for India (by balls) 528 Abhishek Sharma 573 Suryakumar Yadav 648 Shivam Dube 679 Sanju Samson/Hardik Pandya
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Curious case of Sundar
India's current all-format player, Sundar, had a poor outing. He bowled one over and conceded 19 runs. With the bat, he managed a 12-ball 9. Notably, Sundar hasn't been able to stamp his authority with the bat for India in this format. With the ball, he has failed to pick a wicket in his last four outings.
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Humphreys and Hollard share six wickets between them
Humphreys and Hollard shared six wickets between them. In 19 games, Humphreys has bagged 28 scalps. He averages a solid 17.92. Meanwhile, Hollard made his debut. He was adjudged the MoM award.
Records
Key records made in the contest
As per Cricbuzz, Iyer became the 4th Indian captain to lose their maiden T20I in charge after Virat Kohli vs England, Kanpur 2017; Rishabh Pant vs South Africa, Delhi 2022; and Shubman Gill vs Zimbabwe, Harare 2024. Hollard became the 2nd Ireland player to win POTM on T20I debut after Andre Botha (38 & 3/18) vs Scotland, Belfast 2008. Hollard also recorded the 2nd-best T20I figures for Ireland vs India. Peter Chase managed 4/35 in 2018.