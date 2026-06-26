All-round Ireland stun India by 34 runs in 1st T20I

Partnership

Tucker anchors innings, Delany plays aggressive shots

Tucker and Delany formed a strong partnership, with the former anchoring the innings while the latter played aggressively. They took Ireland past 100 runs before Tucker brought up his half-century in just 35 balls. However, he was dismissed by Rana after scoring an excellent knock of 50 off 36 balls which included five fours and two sixes. Despite losing their captain, Ireland kept up the momentum with George Dockrell attacking Washington Sundar for two sixes and two fours in a single over.