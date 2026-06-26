1st T20I: Samson, Kishan and Iyer fall cheaply versus Ireland
What's the story
Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and skipper Shreyas Iyer faltered with the bat versus Ireland in Belfast on Friday. Ireland scored 182/9 in 20 overs and set India a target of 183. Samson departed for 5 runs in the 2nd over. Kishan came in at number three and managed a five-ball 1. Iyer then faltered as well on captaincy debut. He got a 7-ball 3.
Dismissal
Samson gets castled by debutant Jai Moondra
Samson started well, hitting Matthew Humphreys for a four off the 2nd ball he faced in the innings. He took a single next with Abhishek Sharma giving charge and slamming a six as India scored 16 runs in the 1st over. However, debutant Jai Moondra castled Samson off the 1st ball he bowled (2nd over). Samson got an inside edge and was bowled.
Information
Kishan gets out cheaply
Kishan played two dots before deriving a single in the Moondra over. Abhishek, who was on song, kept strike and went berserk in the next over. In the 4th over, Kishan played a dot before getting caught next ball off Matthew Hollard's bowling.
Iyer
Iyer fails with bat on captaincy debut
Iyer, who was appointed India's new skipper in T20Is, came in when his side was 45/2 in the 4th over. With Abhishek dominating the bowlers, it was an ideal scenario for Iyer to settle in. Iyer started watchfully and scored three singles off the 1st six balls he faced. However, he tried to up the ante and was caught off Hollard's bowling (6th over).