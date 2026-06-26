1st T20I: Samson, Kishan and Iyer fall cheaply versus Ireland

Iyer

Iyer fails with bat on captaincy debut

Iyer, who was appointed India's new skipper in T20Is, came in when his side was 45/2 in the 4th over. With Abhishek dominating the bowlers, it was an ideal scenario for Iyer to settle in. Iyer started watchfully and scored three singles off the 1st six balls he faced. However, he tried to up the ante and was caught off Hollard's bowling (6th over).