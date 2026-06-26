India's Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat against Ireland (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

1st T20I, Abhishek Sharma slams 20-ball 50 versus Ireland: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:09 pm Jun 26, 202609:09 pm

What's the story

India's Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat against Ireland in the 1st T20I being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. He scored a rapid 20-ball 50. Abhishek perished in the 8th over, leaving his side reeling at 80/4. Abhishek managed bulk of the runs in a chase of a competitive 183. India have been under the cosh with the bat. Here's more.