1st T20I, Abhishek Sharma slams 20-ball 50 versus Ireland: Stats
What's the story
India's Abhishek Sharma shone with the bat against Ireland in the 1st T20I being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. He scored a rapid 20-ball 50. Abhishek perished in the 8th over, leaving his side reeling at 80/4. Abhishek managed bulk of the runs in a chase of a competitive 183. India have been under the cosh with the bat. Here's more.
Knock
Abhishek scores bulk of the runs
India were off to a flier, scoring 16 runs in the 1st over. However, they lost Sanju Samson (16/1) before Abhishek continued to score freely. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer failed to get going as India were 45/2 and 60/3. Alongside Tilak Varma, the star opener added 20 runs before falling to Liam McCarthy. Abhishek recorded a 19-ball fifty and was dismissed shortly thereafter.
Record
3rd-fastest T20I fifty against Ireland
As mentioned, Abhishek got to his fifty off 19 balls. As per Cricbuzz, he now owns the 3rd-fastest fifty against Ireland in terms of balls faced. Stephan Myburgh (17) and Litton Das (18) are ahead of Abhishek. Fastest T20I 50s vs Ireland (by balls) 17 Stephan Myburgh, Sylhet 2014 18 Litton Das, Chattogram 2023 19 Abhishek Sharma, Belfast 2026 20 Phil Salt, Malahide 2025
Runs
11th T20I fifty from Abhishek's blade
Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 2 sixes (SR: 250). With this effort of 50, he has raced to 1,488 runs from 47 matches at 33.81. He recorded his 11th fifty (100s: 2). Notably, Abhishek is closing in on 100 sixes (98). Overall in the 20-over format, Abhishek now owns 5,854 runs from 197 matches at 33-plus. He clocked his 37th fifty (100s: 9).