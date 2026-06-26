Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube completed 1,000 runs in T20Is (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

India's Shivam Dube completes 1,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:28 pm Jun 26, 202609:28 pm

What's the story

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube completed 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved the mark with his 9th run versus Ireland in the 1st T20I being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Dube walked in when India were 90/5. He ended up scoring 25 runs off 14 balls before perishing in the 16th over with India being 135/7.