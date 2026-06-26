India's Shivam Dube completes 1,000 runs in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube completed 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved the mark with his 9th run versus Ireland in the 1st T20I being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Chasing a target of 183 runs, Dube walked in when India were 90/5. He ended up scoring 25 runs off 14 balls before perishing in the 16th over with India being 135/7.
Information
Dube gets a start before getting dismissed
India were in a spot of bother at 90/5 and then 100/6. Dube added a 35-run stand alongside Axar Patel for the 7th wicket. He smashed two sixes and a four. He struck at 178.57. Jai Moondra dismissed Dube, who was caught and bowled.
Runs
A look at Dube's stats
Dube has raced to 1,016 runs from 65 matches (49 innings) at 30.78. He owns six fifties. Notably, he has hit 65 fours and 65 sixes (SR: 154.64). In four matches versus Ireland, Dube has amassed 47 runs (SR: 146.87). As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube owns 628 runs at home, 184 runs in away matches (home of opposition) and 204 runs in neutral venue games.
Record
3rd-fastest Indian to 1,000 T20I runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Dube is now the 3rd-fastest Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is by balls faced. He took 648 balls to reach 1,000 runs. Notably, Abhishek Sharma (528) and Suryakumar Yadav (573) are ahead of Dube. Fastest to 1,000 T20I runs for India (by balls) 528 Abhishek Sharma 573 Suryakumar Yadav 648 Shivam Dube 679 Sanju Samson/Hardik Pandya
Twitter Post
1,000!
Big hits, crucial knocks & 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I runs 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2026
A special landmark for Shivam Dube 💙
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