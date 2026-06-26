1st T20I, Ireland's Lorcan Tucker slams 50 versus India: Stats
What's the story
Ireland's Lorcan Tucker slammed a superb knock of 50 versus the Indian cricket team in the 1st T20I on Friday. The match is being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Tucker, who is leading Ireland, helped his side get to a score of 182/9 in 20 overs. Besides his valiant effort, Gareth Delany also chipped in (49). Here ae further details.
Knock
A pivotal knock on offer
Ireland were 25/2 when Tucker walked in and soon the hosts were reduced to 30/3 and then 51/4. A 64-run stand between Tucker and Delany helped Ireland. Tucker was dismissed right after his fifty by pacer Harshit Rana in the 15th over. It was a pivotal knock from the batter's blade as he showed his mettle when Ireland were in trouble.
Runs
Joint 2nd-most fifties for Ireland
Five fours and two sixes flew from the Ireland skipper's bat. With this effort, he has raced to 1,780 runs from 92 matches at 23.11. He slammed his 12th fifty. Notably, he equaled Andrew Balbirnie in terms of joint 2nd-most fifties for Ireland (12). Paul Stirling (24) is the only player ahead of the two in this regard.
Do you know?
3,000 runs for the batter in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 165th T20 overall (149 innings), Tucker has raced past 3,000 runs. He owns 3,032 runs at 24-plus. He registered his 17th fifty. Notably, he is one shy of 100 sixes (99).
Records
Records as skipper in T20Is
As per Cricbuzz, Tucker became just the 2nd player to notch 50+ scores in each of the first three innings as T20I captain after Delray Rawlins (Bermuda). Meanwhile, here's looking at Tucker as skipper in T20Is. Lorcan Tucker as captain in T20Is 73(41) vs Pak Dublin 2024 94*(51) vs Oman Colombo SSC 2026 50*(35) vs Ind Belfast 2026