1st T20I, Ireland's Lorcan Tucker slams 50 versus India: Stats

Knock

A pivotal knock on offer

Ireland were 25/2 when Tucker walked in and soon the hosts were reduced to 30/3 and then 51/4. A 64-run stand between Tucker and Delany helped Ireland. Tucker was dismissed right after his fifty by pacer Harshit Rana in the 15th over. It was a pivotal knock from the batter's blade as he showed his mettle when Ireland were in trouble.