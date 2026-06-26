Ireland vs India: Harshit Rana claims career-best 3/24 in T20Is 

Bowling

Rana shines for India

Ross Adair welcomed Rana in the 2nd over with successive fours. In the 5th ball of the over, Adair perished playing a pull shot. Tim Tector hit Rana for a four in the 4th over before holding out for a 12-ball 17. Rana conceded three runs in the 6th over. He was brought back in the 15th over which resulted in Lorcan Tucker's dismissal.