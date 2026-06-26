Ireland vs India: Harshit Rana claims career-best 3/24 in T20Is
What's the story
Indian cricket team pacer Harshit Rana claimed career-best 3/24 in T20Is. Rana attained the landmark in the 1st clash against Ireland on Friday. The match is being held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Notably, skipper Shreyas Iyer utilized Rana with his four-over spell inside 15 overs. Ireland were 118/5 after 15 overs. Here are further details and the pacer's stats.
Bowling
Rana shines for India
Ross Adair welcomed Rana in the 2nd over with successive fours. In the 5th ball of the over, Adair perished playing a pull shot. Tim Tector hit Rana for a four in the 4th over before holding out for a 12-ball 17. Rana conceded three runs in the 6th over. He was brought back in the 15th over which resulted in Lorcan Tucker's dismissal.
Numbers
Rana gets to 12 wickets in T20Is
With figures worth 3/24, Rana has raced to 12 wickets from 10 matches at 26.75. He claimed his 2nd three-wicket haul. In his only appearance against England, Rana had claimed 3/33. Overall in the 20-over format, Rana has amassed 55 wickets from 48 matches at 26-plus. He equaled his career-best figures overall in the 20-over format (3/24).