Shreyas Iyer scripted these records with T20I ton against WI
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer became the third Indian captain to score a century in men's T20Is on October 6. He achieved this feat during India's first T20I against West Indies at Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls, helping India chase 172 in just 14.4 overs against the Windies. Here are the records he scripted.
Match details
A power-packed knock from Iyer
India had a shaky start, with both Sanju Samson (11) and Abhishek Sharma (21) departing early.
Iyer arrived at four, making it a one-way traffic. After taking his time, he put the Windies bowlers under pressure by finding boundaries without losing control.
The Indian captain smacked 10 fours and 6 sixes in his 43-ball 102*.
Ishan Kishan (37*) supported him well as their 137-run stand saw India (172/2) prevail with 32 balls to spare.
Record
Third Indian captain with this feat
With his century, Iyer joined an elite list of Indian captains who have scored a T20I ton.
The other two players on this list are Rohit Sharma, who has three such centuries, and Suryakumar Yadav with a solitary.
Notably, Iyer is the only one among them to have registered a century while chasing down a target.
The previous highest score by an India captain while batting second (T20Is) was 94* by Virat Kohli against WI in 2019.
Landmarks
Massive records for Iyer
According to Cricbuzz, Iyer now has the third-highest individual score for India in a T20I chase, only behind Suryakumar Yadav (117 vs ENG, Trent Bridge, 2022) and KL Rahul (110* vs WI, Lauderhill, 2016).
Rahul also recorded the third-highest T20I score for India against WI, behind Rohit's 111* in 2018 and Rahul's 110* in 2016.
Iyer now has the joint third-fastest T20I ton by a captain from Full Member nations with England's Harry Brook (42 balls vs SL, Southampton, 2026).
Information
Iyer at Ekana Stadium
Iyer has fancied playing T20s at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. According to Cricbuzz, his scores on this ground read 57*(28), 23(15), 52*(30), 101*(51), and 102*(43). His strike rate at this venue is 200.59.
T20 numbers
Iyer reaches 7,500 T20 runs, 4,000 as captain
With his 15th, Iyer completed 7,500 runs in T20s.
Playing his 271st T20 match, Iyer has raced to 7,587 runs at an average of 35.28 and a strike rate of 139.15. The Indian batter struck his fifth ton, apart from 50 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, he also surpassed 4,000 T20 runs as captain (now 4,086). He averages a solid 39.66 across 131 games in this regard (50s: 28, 100s: 3).
T20I record
Over 1,600 T20I runs
Iyer took over as India's T20I captain from Suryakumar following this year's ICC T20 World Cup.
Playing his 68th T20I, Iyer has raced to 1,615 runs at an average of 32.95. The tally includes 10 fifties besides this ton (SR: 140.06).
He has managed 239 runs across nine T20Is against WI at 34.14. This includes two 50-plus scores (SR: 151.26).