Shreyas Iyer becomes third Indian captain with T20I hundred: Stats 

India's chase started on a shaky note with both openers Sanju Samson (11) and Abhishek Sharma (21) going back within the first four overs.

Iyer arrived at four and it was one-way traffic thereafter.

Despite losing two early wickets, Iyer didn't let the situation affect his game.

He took his time initially but started opening up once he was set, putting West Indies bowlers under increasing pressure with his ability to find boundaries without losing control.

Ishan Kishan (37*) supported him well as their 137-run stand saw India (172/2) prevail with 32 balls to spare.