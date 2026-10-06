Shreyas Iyer becomes third Indian captain with T20I hundred: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's maiden T20I century helped India secure an emphatic eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first match of their series at Lucknow's Ekana International Cricket Stadium. The Indian skipper scored a blistering unbeaten 102 runs off just 43 balls, leading his team to chase down a target of 172 runs in just 14.4 overs. He hit 10 fours and six sixes. This was also the fastest ton by an Indian against West Indies in T20Is, off 42 balls.
Knock
A captain's knock from Iyer
India's chase started on a shaky note with both openers Sanju Samson (11) and Abhishek Sharma (21) going back within the first four overs.
Iyer arrived at four and it was one-way traffic thereafter.
Despite losing two early wickets, Iyer didn't let the situation affect his game.
He took his time initially but started opening up once he was set, putting West Indies bowlers under increasing pressure with his ability to find boundaries without losing control.
Ishan Kishan (37*) supported him well as their 137-run stand saw India (172/2) prevail with 32 balls to spare.
Feats
Maiden T20I hundred for Iyer
Iyer scored an unbeaten 102 off just 43 balls with the help of 10 fours and six sixes.
As per Cricinfo, he became the third Indian captain to score a century in men's T20Is, joining Rohit Sharma (three) and Suryakumar Yadav (one).
This was his second T20 hundred across five innings at the Ekana Stadium (335 runs at a strike rate of 200.59).
T20 feat
7,500 runs in T20 cricket
With his 15th run, Iyer crossed the 7,500-run mark in T20 cricket.
Playing his 271st T20 match, Iyer has raced to 7,587 runs at an average of 35.28 and a strike rate of 139.15.
The Indian batter struck his fifth ton as he also boasts 50 half-centuries in the format.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned IND-WI T20I also saw him surpass 4,000 T20 runs as captain (now 4,086).
He averages a solid 39.66 across 131 games in this regard (50s: 28, 100s: 3).
Information
What about T20I numbers
Playing his 68th T20I, Iyer has raced to 1,615 runs at an average of 32.95. The tally includes 10 fifties besides this ton. He has managed 239 runs across nine T20Is against WI at 34.14. This includes two 50-plus scores.