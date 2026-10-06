Shreyas Iyer gets past 7,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

Playing his 271st T20 match as per Cricinfo, Iyer has raced past 7,500 runs at an average of 34-plus and a strike rate of 136-plus.

The Indian batter has four tons and 50 half-centuries in the format.

4,229 of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League at 35.83.

He has captained as many as three sides in an IPL final - Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and Punjab Kings (2025).