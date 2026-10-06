Shreyas Iyer gets past 7,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Team India captain Shreyas Iyer has crossed the 7,500-run mark in T20 cricket. He achieved the landmark with his 15th run in the opening T20I against West Indies at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Over 1,500 of his runs have come in the T20 format. Here we look at his stats and records.
Stats
Iyer has four tons in the format
Playing his 271st T20 match as per Cricinfo, Iyer has raced past 7,500 runs at an average of 34-plus and a strike rate of 136-plus.
The Indian batter has four tons and 50 half-centuries in the format.
4,229 of his T20 runs have come in the Indian Premier League at 35.83.
He has captained as many as three sides in an IPL final - Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024), and Punjab Kings (2025).
Feat
Iyer has this T20 feat
Iyer holds the record for the fourth-highest T20 score by an Indian batter.
In February 2019, he smashed 147 off just 55 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His knock had a record 15 sixes.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned IND-WI T20I also saw him surpass 4,000 T20 runs as captain.
He averages a solid 38-plus across 131 games in this regard (50s: 28, 100s: 2).
T20I stats
Over 1,500 runs in T20Is for India
Earlier this year, Iyer made his return to India's T20I XI after almost three years.
Moreover, he came back as the captain of the team.
Playing his 68th T20I, the star has gone past 1,520 runs at an average of 30-plus.
The tally includes 10 fifties. He has managed just over 150 runs across nine T20Is against WI at 19-plus.