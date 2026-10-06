Sheyas Iyer becomes third Indian captain with T20I hundred: Stats
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's maiden T20I century helped India secure an emphatic eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first match of their series at Lucknow's Ekana International Cricket Stadium. The Indian skipper scored a blistering unbeaten 102 runs off just 43 balls, leading his team to chase down a target of 172 runs in just 14.4 overs. This was also the fastest ton by an Indian against West Indies in T20Is.
Debut performance
Naman Dhir shines on T20I debut
On his T20I debut, Naman Dhir picked three wickets with his off-spin bowling, helping India restrict West Indies to a total of 171 runs. He ended with impressive figures of 3/31.
Kuldeep Yadav also contributed by taking two wickets for 33 runs in the innings.
The duo's efforts were instrumental in India's successful run chase and eventual victory over their opponents.
Match highlights
West Indies get off to a fiery start before collapse
West Indies captain Shai Hope gave his team an aggressive start, hitting Mayank Yadav for four boundaries in the second over.
However, India's bowlers soon made their mark with Arshdeep Singh cleaning up Kamil Pooran with a pitch-up delivery.
Shimron Hetmyer was run out while going for an unnecessary single in the sixth over.
Axar Patel dismissed Rovman Powell after he attempted a big heave over square-leg.
Batting woes
Hope and Rutherford provide momentum for WI
Sherfane Rutherford (56 off 34) gave West Indies's innings much-needed momentum with two sixes against Kuldeep Yadav in the ninth over.
However, he was dismissed by debutant Dhir, caught at long-off boundary by Tilak Varma after being hit for a six earlier.
Hope, who played second fiddle after Rutherford's entry, fell for a well-crafted 52 off 37 balls in the 12th over.
He was caught at deep midwicket by Axar Patel off debutant Dhir's bowling.
Match conclusion
West Indies bowled out for 171 runs
Dhir completed his three-wicket haul by dismissing Shamar Springer, who was caught by Axar Patel at the boundary after hitting a six off the previous ball.
Mayank Yadav, returning to the Indian side after an injury lay-off, had an expensive outing but eventually removed Rutherford, who was caught by Dhir at deep square leg.
Axar Patel then ended West Indies's innings by dismissing Akeal Hosein (caught Ishan Kishan at long-on), as they were bowled out for 171 runs.