Ducati unveils 2027 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour
What's the story
Ducati has officially unveiled the 2027 Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, a bike that comes with an updated livery and bodywork. The new model is mechanically similar to the standard V4 S but differs in terms of electronic integrations and factory-fitted touring accessories. It will be available in Asian markets around April 2027.
Advanced specifications
The bike gets front and rear radar systems
The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour comes with a host of factory features that aren't available on the base model.
It packs the same 1158cc V4 Granturismo engine as the standard model, delivering a power output of 170hp and torque of up to 123.8Nm.
The bike also gets front and rear radar systems, which are optional on the S trim.
Enhanced comfort
Heated grips and seats
The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour also comes with factory-fitted 60-liter side panniers, heated grips, and heated seats for both rider and passenger.
It also gets a hands-free fuel cap and a center stand as standard.
The bike's Automatic Lowering Device lowers the bike by up to 30mm when speeds drop below 10km/h, making it easier to handle in low-speed maneuvers.
Market launch
It will arrive in Asian markets around April 2027
The new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour will be available in a special livery at European Ducati dealerships starting November.
While Ducati hasn't commented on its availability in India, it has confirmed that the bike will hit Asian markets around April 2027.
The standard V4 S is priced at £21,695 (approximately ₹27.63 lakh) in the UK while this upgraded version costs £24,795 (₹31.58 lakh).