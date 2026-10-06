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Home / News / Sports News / Carlos Alcaraz becomes third man to defend Japan Open title
Carlos Alcaraz becomes third man to defend Japan Open title
Alcaraz beat Jiri Lehecka in the 2026 Japan Open final

Carlos Alcaraz becomes third man to defend Japan Open title

By Parth Dhall
Oct 06, 2026
04:48 pm
What's the story

Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz defended his Japan Open title after beating Jiri Lehecka in the men's singles final. Alcaraz, who won 7-6(4), 6-4, claimed his maiden title since returning from his injury layoff this year. According to ATP, the Spaniard became just the third man to successfully defend the Tokyo title, joining Stefan Edberg and Pete Sampras. Here are the key stats.

Match

How the final panned out

Alcaraz earned a hard-fought victory after dropping serve in the opening game.

The first set was dragged to the tie-break, where he was 2-4 down. However, he claimed five successive points to seal the set.

Although Lehecka smashed seven aces, Alcaraz had a win percentage of 85 on his first serve. He converted two of his four break points.

Season

Alcaraz's second title this year

As mentioned earlier, Alcaraz reached his fourth final in 2026.

He started the year by defeating Novak Djokovic in a four-set Australian Open final. He also won the Doha hard-court event in February.

In April, the Spaniard finished as the Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up, losing the final to Jannik Sinner.

Winning his second title of the year, Alcaraz is 35-4 in the season.

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Information

Alcaraz joins these legends

Alcaraz won the 2025 Japan Open after beating Taylor Fritz in a straight-set final. He is now the third man to successfully defend the Tokyo title, joining Edberg (1989-1991) and Sampras (1993-1994).

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Information

Alcaraz 4-1 Lehecka

As per ATP, Alcaraz extended his head-to-head lead over Lehecka to 4-1. The two players clashed thrice last year, with the Spaniard winning at Queen's Club and the US Open. Lehecka earlier beat Alcaraz in Doha.

Information

Alcaraz defending all the way

Overall, Alcaraz raced to his 27th tour-level title. According to Opta, the Spaniard defended a title for the sixth time in his career: Barcelona (2022-23), Madrid (2022-23), Indian Wells (2023-24), Wimbledon (2023-24), Roland Garros (2024-25), and Tokyo (2025-26).

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