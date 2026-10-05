Carlos Alcaraz reaches his fourth final of 2026 season: Stats

Alcaraz struggled with his serve early on, but found his rhythm midway through the second set.

"I don't know what happened in the first set," Alcaraz said after the match. "I started the match well. I was up a break and serving for the set."

Notably, Alcaraz had a win percentage of 77 on his first serve. He converted six of his 10 break points.

Munar won 16 straight points to seal the first set.