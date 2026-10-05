Carlos Alcaraz reaches his fourth final of 2026 season: Stats
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2026 Japan Open final after beating a spirited Jaume Munar. Despite losing in the opening set, Alcaraz won the semi-final of this ATP 500 event 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. This marked his fourth tour-level final of the season and first since Monte-Carlo in April. Alcaraz won the 2025 Japan Open after beating Taylor Fritz in a straight-set final.
Match details
Alcaraz struggles but converts break points
Alcaraz struggled with his serve early on, but found his rhythm midway through the second set.
"I don't know what happened in the first set," Alcaraz said after the match. "I started the match well. I was up a break and serving for the set."
Notably, Alcaraz had a win percentage of 77 on his first serve. He converted six of his 10 break points.
Munar won 16 straight points to seal the first set.
Streak
Alcaraz's winning streak at Japan Open
Although Munar outclassed Alcaraz at several stages, the Spaniard managed to prevail.
He has extended his Japan Open winning streak to nine matches, having lifted the trophy last year.
Earlier this year, Alcaraz missed over four months of action due to a right wrist injury. He returned at the US Open, reaching the quarter-finals.
Ben Shelton defeated him in the last eight clash.
Finals
Alcaraz's fourth final in 2026
As mentioned, Alcaraz has now reached four finals in 2026.
He started the year by defeating Novak Djokovic in a four-set Australian Open final. He also won the Doha hard-court event.
In April, the Spaniard finished as the Monte-Carlo Masters runner-up, losing the final to Jannik Sinner.
Now into his fourth final, Alcaraz is 34-4 in the season.
Do you know?
Alcaraz only behind Federer
According to Opta, Alcaraz has reached the final in 48.5% (16/33) of ATP events entered below the Masters 1000 level. He is only behind Swiss ace Roger Federer (51.2%).
Information
Alcaraz to face Jiri Lehecka in final
Alcaraz will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka in the 2026 Japan Open final. The latter defeated Valentin Vacherot in a straight-set semi-final. Notably, Alcaraz has a 3-1 lead over Lehecka in the ATP head-to-head series.