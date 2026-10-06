'Samuk': Swanand Kirkire joins Akshay Kumar-Rukmini Maitr starrer
What's the story
Actor-writer Swanand Kirkire has reportedly joined the cast of Akshay Kumar and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah's upcoming film Samuk. The sci-fi action-survival thriller, directed by Kanishk Varma, is currently being shot in London, reported Bollywood Hungama. This marks a reunion between Kumar and Shah after 13 years. The film is being produced by Shah under his banner, Sunshine Pictures, with Aashin A. Shah as co-producer.
Character details
Kirkire's past collaborations with Kumar
Kirkire's character in Samuk is yet to be revealed.
The actor-writer has previously worked with Kumar on Pad Man as a writer and later acted in Chumbak, which was presented by Kumar.
With Samuk, this will be their first on-screen collaboration.
The movie also stars Rukmini Maitr, Viineet Kumar Siingh, and Rajat Kapoor, among others.
Film secrecy
What we know about 'Samuk'
Despite Kirkire's addition to the cast, little is known about the film's plot or character details.
The makers have kept most of these aspects under wraps to maintain secrecy around Samuk's world and storyline.
The film is being made for a theatrical release.
Meanwhile, Kumar was recently seen in Haiwaan alongside Saif Ali Khan.