1st T20I: Ton-up Shreyas Iyer helps India decimate West Indies

Hope opened the innings aggressively, hitting five boundaries in two overs.

However, lack of support from the other end meant WI were reeling at 44/3.

Rutherford's arrival at number five marked the start of the rescue work.

He and Hope attacked the Indian spinners, adding 63 runs for the fourth wicket.

The latter was dismissed right after completing his fifty.

However, Rutherford continued the good work at one end and took the team past 170. He was the ninth batter to be dismissed.