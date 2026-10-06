1st T20I: Hope, Rutherford hammer fifties versus India
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope continued his brilliant batting form into the first T20I against India at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. He scored a quick-fire half-century before being dismissed for 52 runs. Sherfane Rutherford took over the mantle in the end overs and played a 56-run knock. Their efforts meant the visitors finished at a strong 171/10 while batting first.
Knocks
Hope, Rutherford attack the Indian bowlers
Hope opened the innings aggressively, hitting five boundaries in two overs.
However, lack of support from the other end meant WI were reeling at 44/3.
Sherfane Rutherford's arrival at number five marked the start of the rescue work.
He and Hope attacked the Indian spinners, adding 63 runs for the fourth wicket.
The latter was dismissed right after completing his fifty.
However, Rutherford continued the good work at one end and took the team past 170.
He was the ninth batter to be dismissed.
Stats
Hope's maiden T20I fifty versus India
Hope hit six fours and two sixes in his 37-ball 52.
As per Cricinfo, the batter has now raced to 1,795 runs from 71 T20Is at an average of 30.42.
This was his 13th fifty (100: 1). 203 of his runs have come in eight games against India at 27.
This was his maiden fifty against them.
Coming to his T20 numbers, the keeper-batter has completed 6,154 runs across 231 games at 31-plus (50s: 32, 100s: 4).
ODI highlights
Hope's performance in the ODI series
In the ODI leg of WI's India tour, Hope scored 12 runs in the first match before hitting an impressive 104 off 94 balls in the second match at Guwahati.
He followed it up with an unbeaten 162 off 143 balls in the third ODI.
This innings helped West Indies successfully chase down India's target of 352 runs with five wickets remaining, marking their highest successful run chase in ODI history.
Rutherford
1,000 T20 runs loading for Rutherford
Rutherford's 34-ball 56* was laced with three sixes and six fours.
With this knock, the southpaw has raced to 958 runs from 57 T20I matches at an average of 25.21.
This was his seventh half-century and a maiden one against the Indians. He was out for 14 in his only previous outing against them.
Across 277 T20 matches, Rutherford has tallied 4,925 runs from 232 at 25-plus. This was his 23rd fifty.