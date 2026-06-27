India lost to Ireland in Belfast (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Indians to lose their maiden T20I as captain

By Parth Dhall 06:14 pm Jun 27, 202606:14 pm

What's the story

Shreyas Iyer's maiden captaincy stint with Team India was off to a woeful start. Ireland stunned the Iyer-led Team India in the first T20I of the two-match series in Belfast. This was Ireland's first-ever international win over India. According to Cricbuzz, Iyer became the fourth Indian to lose their maiden T20I as captain. Have a look at this list.