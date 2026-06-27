Indians to lose their maiden T20I as captain
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer's maiden captaincy stint with Team India was off to a woeful start. Ireland stunned the Iyer-led Team India in the first T20I of the two-match series in Belfast. This was Ireland's first-ever international win over India. According to Cricbuzz, Iyer became the fourth Indian to lose their maiden T20I as captain. Have a look at this list.
#1
Virat Kohli vs England, Kanpur, 2017
India's multi-format home series against England in the 2016/17 season marked a transition in full-time leadership from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli. Kohli, who was already India's Test captain, also took over the reins of white-ball cricket. While India won the ODI series, they lost the opening T20I in Kanpur. England successfully chased down 148, with Eoin Morgan leading from the front.
#2
Rishabh Pant vs SA, Delhi, 2022
In 2022, Rishabh Pant was tried as captain for the five-match South Africa series at home. Under him, India lost the opening T20I despite scoring 211/4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Pant himself smashed a 16-ball 29. However, Rassie van der Dussen (75*) and David Miller (64*) powered the Proteas to a victory in the final over.
#3
Shubman Gill vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 2024
Shortly after winning the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, India lost the 1st T20I to Zimbabwe in Harare. The Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, lost despite restricting the hosts to 115/9 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets. In a humiliating chase, India perished for 102 in 19.5 overs. Gill was the top scorer (31 off 29 balls).
Information
Shreyas Iyer vs Ireland, Belfast, 2026
As mentioned, Iyer is the latest entrant on this list with a historic defeat to Ireland. This marked Ireland's first-ever win over India in international cricket. It was their maiden T20I win against India in their ninth attempt.