India overcome Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, win series 3-0: Stats

India got off to a flying start with openers Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma scoring 17 runs off Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza in the first over.

However, pacer Blessing Muzarabani struck back in the next over, dismissing Abhishek for just two runs.

Despite this setback, India ended the first four overs at a solid 38/1 with Sooryavanshi leading from the front.