India overcome Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, win series 3-0: Stats
What's the story
In the third and final T20I match against Zimbabwe, India posted a competitive total of 192/5 at Harare Sports Club. The innings was anchored by a blistering knock of 81 runs off just 49 balls from the young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. His aggressive innings included eight fours and four sixes, while skipper Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan also made valuable contributions to the team's score. In response, Ryan Burl's unbeaten fifty wasn't enough as Zimbabwe lost by 35 runs (157/7).
Match highlights
Sooryavanshi leads India's charge after losing Abhishek
India got off to a flying start with openers Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma scoring 17 runs off Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza in the first over.
However, pacer Blessing Muzarabani struck back in the next over, dismissing Abhishek for just two runs.
Despite this setback, India ended the first four overs at a solid 38/1 with Sooryavanshi leading from the front.
Scoring spree
Sooryavanshi and Kishan build a solid partnership
Sooryavanshi shifted gears as he attacked the Zimbabwean bowlers with Ishan Kishan, taking India to 64/1.
The young sensation brought up his second T20I half-century in just 31 balls on the fifth ball of the 10th over.
However, Kishan was clean bowled by skipper Raza for 29 off 26 balls, including four fours.
By the end of the 13th over, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Sooryavanshi had guided India to a strong position at 123/2.
Final flourish
Sooryavanshi misses out on a well-deserved century
Sooryavanshi smashed a six and two fours off Wessly Madhevere in the 15th over but was dismissed off the last ball.
He missed out on a well-deserved century, departing for a blistering 81 off 49 balls.
Captain Iyer and Tilak Varma took India to 164/3 by the end of the 17th over.
However, Brad Evans struck in the next over, dismissing Iyer for 27 off 18 balls with two fours.
Bowling breakdown
Rinku Singh provides late flourish for India
Toward the end of the innings, Varma (11* off nine balls with one four) and Rinku Singh (25 off 14 balls with two fours and a six) powered India to a total of 192/5 in their allotted 20 overs.
For Zimbabwe, Evans was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 41 runs while skipper Raza, Muzarabani, and Madhevere claimed one wicket each.
Duel
Blessing Muzarabani dismisses Abhishek Sharma for 4th time (T20Is)
Abhishek suffered a third successive failure in the three-match T20I series versus Zimbabwe.
Abhishek fell to Muzarabani in three successive occasions during this series.
He ended with a total of 11 runs at an average of 3.66.
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has now got dismissed by Muzarabani four times in T20Is.
Across six innings, he has scored 9 runs off 24 balls at an average of 2.25.
He has faced 18 dot balls, hitting a single four.
Vaibhav
Second T20I fifty for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi slammed 81 off 49 balls, recording his second T20I half-century. He scored 8 fours and 4 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 165.31.
The youngster slammed a blistering 50 in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.
Sooryavanshi, who earlier became the youngest player to represent India, now has 193 runs from six T20Is at 32.16. His strike rate reads 189.21.
Information
Multiple 50-plus scores before turning 16
As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi became the first player to record multiple 50-plus scores before turning 16 in men's internationals. The 15-year-old broke a tie with Nepal's Kushal Malla (1).
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A look at his T20 numbers
Sooryavanshi extended his incredible run in T20 cricket, having bagged numerous records in IPL 2026. He raced to 1,670 runs from 40 T20s at an average of 40-plus. His tally includes 4 tons, 8 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 219-plus.
Numbers
Key numbers for Kishan, Iyer and Rinku
Kishan scored 29 runs off 26 balls. He hit four fours.
With this effort, he owns 1,608 runs from 55 matches at 29.77.
Iyer scored a valiant 18-ball 27. He slammed two fours during his stay.
Iyer now owns 1,415 runs from 61 matches (57 innings) at 32.15.
Lastly, Rinku bagged 25 runs and now has a tally of 702 from 48 matches (35 innings) at 36.94.
Chase
Summary of Zimbabwe's chase
Zimbabwe lost Brian Bennett first ball for a duck.
A 34-run stand was added between Ben Curran and Dion Myers.
However, India hit back and reduced the hosts to 34/3 and then 65/4.
A 60-run stand between Burl and Madhevere helped Zimbabwe recover. However, India were always ahead and won the contest.
Mayank Yadav picked a three-fer and was the pick of the bowlers.
Meanwhile, Yash Thakur bagged 2 scalps.