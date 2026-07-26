Blessing Muzarabani dismisses Abhishek Sharma for 4th time (T20Is): Stats

Abhishek fell to Muzarabani in three successive occasions during this series.

He ended with a total of 11 runs at an average of 3.66.

As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has now got dismissed by Muzarabani four times in T20Is.

Across six innings, he has scored 9 runs off 24 balls at an average of 2.25.

He has faced 18 dot balls, hitting a single four.