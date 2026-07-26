Blessing Muzarabani dismisses Abhishek Sharma for 4th time (T20Is): Stats
What's the story
Indian cricket team opener Abhishek Sharma suffered a third successive failure in the three-match T20I series versus Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, Harare. On Sunday in the third and final encounter, the dashing southpaw fell for just two runs after India opted to bat first. Abhishek had earlier posted scores worth 1 and 8 in the 1st two matches. Here's more.
Information
Abhishek bites the dust in 3rd encounter
In the third match, Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Abhishek in the 2nd over. He fell for a four-ball two. A fullish delivery angling away saw Abhishek wanting to smash the ball over cover only to be caught behind.
Summary
Abhishek falls to Muzarabani in three successive occasions this series
Abhishek fell to Muzarabani in three successive occasions during this series.
He ended with a total of 11 runs at an average of 3.66.
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek has now got dismissed by Muzarabani four times in T20Is.
Across six innings, he has scored 9 runs off 24 balls at an average of 2.25.
He has faced 18 dot balls, hitting a single four.
Information
Abhishek averages 23.75 versus ZIM
Abhishek averages 23.75 versus Zimbabwe. Across 9 T20I games (8 innings), he has scored 190 runs with his strike rate being 157.02. In addition to a century, he has a fifty.