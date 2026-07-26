India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets record with another T20I half-century

While Sooryavanshi started with two boundaries in the first over, he lost Abhishek Sharma in the next.

Ishan Kishan joined Sooryavanshi, with the duo taking India to 64-1 (6).

The latter continued his exploits, racing to his half-century off 31 balls.

Harare's sticky surface couldn't stop a blazing Sooryavanshi, who later fell to Wessly Madhevere. Brad Evans took a brilliant catch at long-off.