India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sets record with another T20I half-century
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old prodigy, continues to set records in T20 cricket. The Indian batter scored a resounding half-century in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. Powering India, who elected to bat first, Sooryavanshi could have become the youngest to score a century in international cricket. However, he fell 19 runs short. Here are the key stats.
Knock
How Sooryavanshi weaved his knock
While Sooryavanshi started with two boundaries in the first over, he lost Abhishek Sharma in the next.
Ishan Kishan joined Sooryavanshi, with the duo taking India to 64-1 (6).
The latter continued his exploits, racing to his half-century off 31 balls.
Harare's sticky surface couldn't stop a blazing Sooryavanshi, who later fell to Wessly Madhevere. Brad Evans took a brilliant catch at long-off.
Runs
Second T20I fifty for Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi slammed 81 off 49 balls, recording his second T20I half-century. He scored 8 fours and 4 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 165.31.
The youngster slammed a blistering 50 in the first T20I against Zimbabwe.
Sooryavanshi, who earlier became the youngest player to represent India, now has 193 runs from six T20Is at 32.16.
His strike rate reads 189.21.
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Multiple 50-plus scores before turning 16
As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi became the first player to record multiple 50-plus scores before turning 16 in men's internationals. The 15-year-old broke a tie with Nepal's Kushal Malla (1).
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A look at his T20 numbers
Sooryavanshi extended his incredible run in T20 cricket, having bagged numerous records in IPL 2026. He has now raced to 1,670 runs from 40 T20s at an average of 40-plus. His tally includes 4 tons, 8 half-centuries, and a strike rate of 219-plus.