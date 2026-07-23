India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes records with maiden T20I half-century

As per Cricbuzz, Sooryavanshi is the youngest half-centurion in T20Is. Aged 15 years and 118 days, he broke Louis Bruce's record for Gibralta against Malta in 2021.

Youngest at the time of maiden T20I fifty

15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ZIM, Harare, 2026

16y 56d - Louis Bruce (Gibraltar) vs Malta, Albergaria, 2021

16y 76d - Kavin Chaddha (Indonesia) vs Sweden, Bali, 2026

16y 89d - Alusine Turay (Sierra Leone) vs Ghana, Benoni, 2023