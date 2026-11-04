Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' collects ₹65cr in 12 days

The film also earned an additional ₹25 lakh from international markets on Tuesday, bringing its total overseas gross collection to ₹11.75 crore.

With domestic and international earnings combined, Udta Teer has raked in a worldwide total of ₹65.41 crore so far and needs another ₹4.59 crore to reach the coveted ₹70 crore milestone, reported Sacnilk.