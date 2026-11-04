Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Udta Teer' collects ₹65cr in 12 days
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana's spy comedy, Udta Teer, is witnessing a surge in its box office performance. The film has seen an increase in daily domestic collections during its second week of release and is now inching closer to the ₹70 crore mark worldwide. On Tuesday, the film collected ₹1.6 crore from 4,980 shows across India, taking its total domestic net earnings to ₹45.05 crore and gross collection to ₹53.66 crore.
Box office update
International earnings and total worldwide gross collection
The film also earned an additional ₹25 lakh from international markets on Tuesday, bringing its total overseas gross collection to ₹11.75 crore.
With domestic and international earnings combined, Udta Teer has raked in a worldwide total of ₹65.41 crore so far and needs another ₹4.59 crore to reach the coveted ₹70 crore milestone, reported Sacnilk.
Collection surge
Positive growth in daily net collections
The film saw an 18.5% jump in its daily net earnings on Tuesday, Day 12, as compared to the previous day, with collections rising from ₹1.35 crore to ₹1.6 crore. This is a positive sign for the film's performance in its second week of release.
A total of 1,34,049 tickets were sold across India on Tuesday alone, taking the total ticket sales to 23,69,188 since its release.
Occupancy details
Theater occupancy rates for Tuesday
The Hindi 2D version of Udta Teer saw an overall theater occupancy of 13.42% on Tuesday.
Morning shows had an occupancy of 6.08%, which increased to 11.08% for afternoon shows and further improved to 13% for evening shows, peaking at night with a whopping 21.69%.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, Udta Teer features Khurrana as Bilal Ahmad, a Pakistani spy who suffers amnesia after an explosion. He then believes he's an Indian intelligence officer, unwittingly sabotaging his own agency's plans.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan as Yamini. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, and the late Mukul Dev.