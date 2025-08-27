Next Article
Ayushmann Khurrana to play 'Prem' in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Prem Ki Shaadi'
Ayushmann Khurrana has been cast as "Prem" in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film, "Prem Ki Shaadi."
Shooting kicks off in October 2025 in Mumbai, with impressive sets like a temple courtyard and a grand mansion.
Rajshri Productions is looking to give the classic "Prem" character a modern update while still holding onto its traditional family vibe.
Script refresh and set details
This is the first time someone other than Salman Khan will play "Prem"—a big shift after more than 30 years.
The script is being refreshed to connect with today's generation but keeps Barjatya's signature emotional touch.
With three art teams building detailed sets and table reads starting at the end of September, the film aims to appeal to both loyal fans and new viewers alike.