Ayushmann, Sara's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' postponed

The source added, "They want to devote time and effort into ensuring that the final product turns out to be entertaining as well as enticing for the audience." The new release date for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to be announced soon. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan , Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh .

Film details

Everything to know about the film

The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, is a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh that released in 2019. The original starred Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar and was a commercial success, earning ₹84.56cr at the domestic box office, per Sacnilk. The upcoming film will take audiences into the life of Prajapati Pandey in a colorful world of drama, comedy, and romance. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra with Juno Chopra as creative producer.