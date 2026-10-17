'Yeh Prem Mol...': Ayushmann-Sharvari to celebrate Navratri with Falguni Pathak

Earlier, Khurrana said about the film, "When I first went to hear the narration from Sooraj Sir, I questioned the title, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and even on Twitter, people were wondering about it."

"But then Sir played the title track, and I was convinced that there couldn't be a better title."

"It is so unique; this isn't just a film for India, but for Bharat."