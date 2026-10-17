'Yeh Prem Mol...': Ayushmann-Sharvari to celebrate Navratri with Falguni Pathak
What's the story
Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are gearing up to promote their upcoming movie Yeh Prem Mol Liya at a garba festival in Mumbai. The duo will be seen performing the film's festive track Jai Ambe with renowned singer Falguni Pathak during the Navratri celebrations, reported Bollywood Hungama. The upcoming family entertainer is directed by Sooraj Barjatya.
Actor's input
'This isn't just a film for India, but for Bharat'
Earlier, Khurrana said about the film, "When I first went to hear the narration from Sooraj Sir, I questioned the title, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and even on Twitter, people were wondering about it."
"But then Sir played the title track, and I was convinced that there couldn't be a better title."
"It is so unique; this isn't just a film for India, but for Bharat."
Film details
More about the film and its music
Yeh Prem Mol Liya is being produced by Rajshri Productions in collaboration with Mahaveer Jain Films.
The film will be released in theaters on November 27.
The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.
This marks Reshammiya's first foray into composing a garba song, as per the film's makers.