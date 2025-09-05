Next Article
'Baaghi 4' out now; Akshay wishes Tiger sets screens ablaze
Akshay Kumar hopped on Instagram to wish Tiger Shroff good luck for the release of Baaghi 4, calling it "full on action-wala hungama" and wishing his friends to "set the screens on fire."
Fans across India have been buzzing about this new chapter in the action-packed franchise.
'Baaghi 4' gets a certificate after 23 cuts
The film landed an A certificate from CBFC due to its intense violence—even after making 23 cuts.
This time, Tiger faces off against Sanjay Dutt, and newcomers Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa join the cast.
Running at 2 hours and 37 minutes, Baaghi 4 keeps up the series' tradition of high-energy stunts and dramatic fight scenes that action lovers can't get enough of.