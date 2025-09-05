'Baaghi 4' out now; Akshay wishes Tiger sets screens ablaze

'Baaghi 4' gets a certificate after 23 cuts

The film landed an A certificate from CBFC due to its intense violence—even after making 23 cuts.

This time, Tiger faces off against Sanjay Dutt, and newcomers Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa join the cast.

Running at 2 hours and 37 minutes, Baaghi 4 keeps up the series' tradition of high-energy stunts and dramatic fight scenes that action lovers can't get enough of.