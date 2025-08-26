Next Article
'Baaghi 4': Sonam Bajwa steals the show in 'Akeli Laila'
Sonam Bajwa absolutely owns the screen in Baaghi 4's new track, Akeli Laila.
With Payal Dev on vocals and Paradox dropping a rap verse, the song is packed with energy—Bajwa's dance moves bring the film's high-adrenaline vibe to life.
Meanwhile, trailer drops August 30
Get ready: the Baaghi 4 trailer lands August 30, kicking off promos and ticket sales before its September 5 release.
Directed by K. Harsha, this one goes all-in on R-rated, Hollywood-style action—a big shift from earlier films in the series.
Cast and crew of 'Baaghi 4'
Tiger Shroff returns, joined by Sonam Bajwa and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu making her Bollywood debut.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 hits theaters September 5, promising some seriously intense action scenes.