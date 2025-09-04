'Baaghi 4': Tiger Shroff starrer drops new romantic tune, 'Marjaana'

Praak's soulful voice takes center stage in this heart-wrenching ballad about lost love and pain. The Baaghi 4 music album is a star-studded affair with contributions from Agaazz, Josh Brar, Salamat Ali Matoi, Mani Moudgill, Badshah , Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, Tanishk Bagchi , and Suyyash-Siddharth. The album also features singers like Shilpa Rao and Stebin Ben. The combination of talented musicians and lyricists has resulted in nine songs.

Har lafz mein dard, har sur mein mohabbat… #Marjaana in BPraak’s voice is here to stay with you forever, song out now! ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/54vkLeULRY ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW! Baaghi 4 releases in cinemas Tomorrow! https://t.co/zUrP0MjHpB https://t.co/5jLuxtL62i Releasing in… pic.twitter.com/N9cELHtLp3

Release date

Everything to know about 'Baaghi 4'

Baaghi 4 is all set to hit the theaters on Friday. Directed by Harsha, the film takes a radical new turn for the franchise with Shroff returning to full action mode. The story delves into the psyche of a man grappling with the aftermath of a suicide attempt. With Sandhu, Bajwa, and Dutt heading a star-studded cast, Baaghi 4 examines addiction and the relentless power of love amid disaster.