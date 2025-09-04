'Baaghi 4': Tiger Shroff starrer drops new romantic tune, 'Marjaana'
What's the story
The makers of the popular Bollywood action franchise Baaghi 4 have dropped a new track from the upcoming film, titled Marjaana. The emotional song, composed by Siddhaant Miishhraa and B Praak with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan, features actors Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa. The song beautifully captures the themes of love, sacrifice, and determination that drive the characters in this action-packed drama.
Album highlights
A star-studded music album
Praak's soulful voice takes center stage in this heart-wrenching ballad about lost love and pain. The Baaghi 4 music album is a star-studded affair with contributions from Agaazz, Josh Brar, Salamat Ali Matoi, Mani Moudgill, Badshah, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, Tanishk Bagchi, and Suyyash-Siddharth. The album also features singers like Shilpa Rao and Stebin Ben. The combination of talented musicians and lyricists has resulted in nine songs.
Twitter Post
See a glimpse of the music video here
Har lafz mein dard, har sur mein mohabbat… #Marjaana in BPraak’s voice is here to stay with you forever, song out now! ❤️🔥https://t.co/54vkLeULRY— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 4, 2025
ADVANCE BOOKING OPEN NOW! Baaghi 4 releases in cinemas Tomorrow! https://t.co/zUrP0MjHpBhttps://t.co/5jLuxtL62i
Releasing in… pic.twitter.com/N9cELHtLp3
Release date
Everything to know about 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 is all set to hit the theaters on Friday. Directed by Harsha, the film takes a radical new turn for the franchise with Shroff returning to full action mode. The story delves into the psyche of a man grappling with the aftermath of a suicide attempt. With Sandhu, Bajwa, and Dutt heading a star-studded cast, Baaghi 4 examines addiction and the relentless power of love amid disaster.