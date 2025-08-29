'Baaghi 4' trailer release date announced Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

The wait is almost over! Baaghi 4's trailer drops digitally on August 30 at 11:11am.

Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, with Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa joining the cast for some major action drama.