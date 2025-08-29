Next Article
'Baaghi 4' trailer release date announced
The wait is almost over! Baaghi 4's trailer drops digitally on August 30 at 11:11am.
Directed by A. Harsha and written by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, with Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa joining the cast for some major action drama.
Film hits theaters on September 5
Baaghi 4 arrives in theaters on September 5, promising intense action and a darker tone than previous films.
The teaser—showing a fierce face-off between Shroff and Dutt—has fans calling this the franchise's "darkest and most brutal chapter" yet.