'Odum Kuthira...' to stream on Netflix: Malayalam films on OTT platforms Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Two big Malayalam films just dropped for Onam 2025 and are already lined up for streaming.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will hit Netflix after its August 29 theatrical release.

Directed by Althaf Salim, it also features Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, and Dhyan Sreenivasan—making it only the third Malayalam film on Netflix this year.