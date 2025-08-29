Next Article
'Odum Kuthira...' to stream on Netflix: Malayalam films on OTT platforms
Two big Malayalam films just dropped for Onam 2025 and are already lined up for streaming.
Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan, will hit Netflix after its August 29 theatrical release.
Directed by Althaf Salim, it also features Vinay Forrt, Revathi Pillai, Lal, Anuraj, and Dhyan Sreenivasan—making it only the third Malayalam film on Netflix this year.
'Hridayapoorvam' to stream on JioCinema
Hridayapoorvam, another much-awaited release with Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan (directed by Sathyan Anthikad), premiered in theaters on August 28 and is set to stream on JioHotstar as part of the OTTplay Premium package.
The quick move from theaters to streaming shows just how fast our viewing habits are changing these days.