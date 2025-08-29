Next Article
Vishal-Sai Dhanshika's engagement today; actor's birthday celebration to double festivities
Kollywood star Vishal is getting engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika on his 47th birthday.
The couple, who made their relationship public in May 2025, had planned to marry this month but postponed due to Vishal's work commitments.
Instead, they'll celebrate a private engagement at his Anna Nagar home with just close friends and family.
Their relationship and recent films
Vishal and Dhanshika's story goes back over 15 years. Dhanshika has shared how Vishal supported her through tough times, calling out his kindness and respect.
Vishal expressed his happiness about their future together.
On screen, Vishal was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, while Dhanshika recently starred in Aindham Vedham.