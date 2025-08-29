Vishal-Sai Dhanshika's engagement today; actor's birthday celebration to double festivities Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Kollywood star Vishal is getting engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika on his 47th birthday.

The couple, who made their relationship public in May 2025, had planned to marry this month but postponed due to Vishal's work commitments.

Instead, they'll celebrate a private engagement at his Anna Nagar home with just close friends and family.