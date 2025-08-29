Ajay Devgn finalizes horror-comedy with 'Su From So's JP Thuminad? 

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is reportedly in talks with Kannada director JP Thuminad for a new Hindi film. The project will be produced by KVN Productions, currently backing Priyadarshan 's Haiwaan and Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. This collaboration marks an extension of Devgn's interest in the South Indian film industry, from where he has previously adapted several popular movies into Hindi versions.

Initial talks Mythri Movie Makers and Sun Pictures also interested in collaboration Apart from KVN Productions, Devgn has also been approached by Mythri Movie Makers, the studio behind the Pushpa franchise, and Sun Pictures, known for producing recent hits like Coolie. A source told Mid-Day that while these discussions are still in their early stages, his talks with KVN Productions have progressed significantly. They have reportedly decided on a horror-comedy film to be directed by the Su From So maker, Thuminad.

Future plans First horror-comedy film for Devgn Devgn is currently busy wrapping up Dhamaal 4, after which he will start shooting for Ranger. If his collaboration with Thuminad goes through, it will be his first horror-comedy film. The actor has previously starred in horror films like Bhoot (2003), Kaal (2004), and Shaitaan (2024). Although Golmaal Again (2017) was a supernatural comedy, it did not have any horror elements.

Film discussions Devgn watched Thuminad's 'Su from So' recently The source also revealed that Devgn recently watched Thuminad's film Su From So and was so impressed that he invited the director to Mumbai. They reportedly met earlier this month to discuss the story. While Devgn liked the idea, he will only give his final approval after reading the script. If everything goes well, he may start working on this project after completing Drishyam 3 in October.