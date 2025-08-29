Next Article
Exclusive: Nagashree to enter 'Malli' as Renuga
Nagashree, best known for Chandralekha, is now part of the Tamil daily soap Malli.
She steps in as Renuga—a major character set to shake up the story and bring some fresh drama.
Fans can expect her strong screen presence to make things more interesting.
Cast of 'Malli'
The show already stars Nikitha Rajesh, Vijay Venkatesan, and Rahila Sayedh.
After her well-received TV comeback with Idhayam earlier this year, Nagashree's role in Malli is expected to add depth and keep viewers hooked as the plot gets more complex.