Did Prayagraj locals beat up Ayushmann's 'Pati Patni...' crew?

The shooting of the upcoming Bollywood film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in Prayagraj , Uttar Pradesh , was recently disrupted by a violent altercation between the crew and local residents. A viral video from the scene shows a group of men attacking members of the film crew, prompting police intervention. The reason for this scuffle remains unknown.

Viral video Viral video shows clash between crew, locals The viral clip shows a crew vehicle moving ahead on the road with various technicians standing on top of the caravan. A group of men approaches one of the crew members and starts beating him up. Soon, other crew members and police officials standing nearby come to break up the scuffle. Neither the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do nor its stars have issued any official statement regarding this incident yet.

Set footage Meanwhile, on the sets Another video has gone viral on Reddit, showing lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan shooting a car sequence. While Khurrana appears tense, Khan is seen talking to him from the driver's seat. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra.