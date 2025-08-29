5 behind-the-scenes secrets that made 'Big Little Lies' a hit

While Big Little Lies captured our imagination with its gripping storyline and stellar cast, the behind-the-scenes story is equally interesting. From surprising casting choices to unique filming techniques, many lesser-known facts contributed to the success of the show. These insights give us a glimpse into the creative process and decisions that shaped this acclaimed series. Here are five fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about Big Little Lies.

#1 Reese Witherspoon's dual role Not only did Reese Witherspoon star in Big Little Lies, but she was also the executive producer. Her involvement on both sides of the camera gave her a lot of say in the direction the show took and how it was creatively envisioned. This duality helped assemble a talented ensemble cast and kept the series true to its original vision.

#2 Filming location choices The picturesque setting of Monterey, California, also played a key role in setting the show's atmosphere. The makers's decision to film on location instead of sets added a sense of authenticity and depth to the narrative. The stunning coastal views became almost like another character in the series, adding to both the visual appeal and storytelling.

#3 Nicole Kidman's commitment Nicole Kidman left no stone unturned for her role as Celeste Wright by diving deep into her character's mind. She collaborated with directors and writers to bring such layered emotions on-screen. But her commitment was not limited to acting; she also pitched ideas during scriptwriting sessions.

#4 Adaptation from a novel The show is based on Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, but it underwent several changes while adapting for television. While keeping core elements from the book, some plotlines were expanded or altered for dramatic effect on screen, without losing the essence or integrity of the original storylines.