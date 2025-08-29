'Mirai' trailer: Teja Sajja's fantasy adventure mixes mythology, modernity Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Teja Sajja, fresh off his HanuMan success, is back with Mirai—a film whose title means "a hope for the future" in Japanese.

Director Karthik Ghattamaneni picked the name, and while it felt unfamiliar at first, Sajja says the story will make its meaning clear.

Mirai is set to release on September 12, 2025.