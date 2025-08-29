Next Article
'Mirai' trailer: Teja Sajja's fantasy adventure mixes mythology, modernity
Teja Sajja, fresh off his HanuMan success, is back with Mirai—a film whose title means "a hope for the future" in Japanese.
Director Karthik Ghattamaneni picked the name, and while it felt unfamiliar at first, Sajja says the story will make its meaning clear.
Mirai is set to release on September 12, 2025.
Film set in a world where gods exist
The trailer introduces Sajja as a young man chosen to protect nine sacred manuscripts, putting him up against Manoj Manchu's villainous Black Sword.
Armed with a magical staff and Lord Rama's blessings, he faces off against dark forces in an adventure that mixes mythology with modern visuals.
For fans of epic stories and cool effects, this one looks promising.