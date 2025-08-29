Universal Music India partners with Maddock Films
Universal Music India (UMI) has joined forces with Maddock Films and its new label, Mad For Mussic, in a move that could shake up the Bollywood music scene.
UMI will now be the global partner for Maddock's upcoming film soundtracks, helping take their music beyond India and into playlists around the world.
Maddock Films—behind hits like Stree and Bhediya—has always made music a big part of its movies.
By teaming up with UMI, they're mixing creative storytelling with worldwide distribution muscle.
The goal? To make Indian film music a bigger deal globally and bring fresh sounds to more listeners.
Both teams want to build sought after movie franchises where music is front and center.
With UMI's global reach and Maddock's music-focused productions, the partnership aims to bring Indian stories (and songs) to a wider international audience.