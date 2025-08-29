'Tehran' director on Manushi's limited dialogues: 'Scenes were trimmed'
Tehran, the action-thriller on Netflix with John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, has sparked questions about why Chhillar barely speaks in the film.
Director Arun Gopalan explained that it wasn't intentional—many of her scenes were trimmed during editing to keep the story moving.
He mentioned cutting some "beautiful" moments, including one where her character was unwell and a poignant bonding sequence with Abraham's character.
Why 'Tehran' didn't get theatrical release
Inspired by real events from the Russo-Ukrainian war, Tehran skipped theaters and went straight to streaming.
Gopalan noted that its mix of languages and heavy use of subtitles might have made a theatrical release tricky, though he feels its visuals would have looked great on the big screen.
The film is now available to watch on Netflix.