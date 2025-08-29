Honey Singh cancels award show performance over security concerns
What's the story
Rapper-singer Honey Singh recently called off his performance at an award show in Mohali, Punjab, citing security concerns. As per India Today, although he arrived at the venue, he withdrew at the last moment after his security team was refused entry. Reports suggest that Singh's team was stopped due to his sizable security entourage and informed that the organizers had made their own arrangements.
Dispute details
'They did not allow any other external members...'
A source told India Today, "As per the protocols, they did not allow any other external members on the ground for anyone." "However, Honey Singh was persistent in getting his own safety unit as a precautionary measure." "While the organizers understood and respected his demands...they could not agree to it." "After a long discussion with the organizers, the musician left the venue, refusing to perform."
Career updates
Meanwhile, Singh's upcoming projects
Singh recently teamed up with Shehnaaz Gill for a song in his maiden production venture, Ikk Kudi. The Punjabi-language film was initially scheduled for release on June 13, 2025 but has now been pushed to September 19. He will also be seen in an upcoming music video titled Sajna, which features Shael. The first look of the much-anticipated music video was revealed on Instagram recently and impressed audiences.