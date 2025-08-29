Ariana Grande announces 1st tour in 6 years Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Ariana Grande is officially going back on tour after six years!

Her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" kicks off June 2026 across major North American cities and wraps up with a big finale in London on August 23.

This comes following her buzzworthy turn as Glinda in the 2024 Wicked movie, so fans have plenty to look forward to.