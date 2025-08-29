Next Article
Ariana Grande announces 1st tour in 6 years
Ariana Grande is officially going back on tour after six years!
Her "Eternal Sunshine Tour" kicks off June 2026 across major North American cities and wraps up with a big finale in London on August 23.
This comes following her buzzworthy turn as Glinda in the 2024 Wicked movie, so fans have plenty to look forward to.
Ticket details and prices
North America presale starts September 9, 2026 (London's is September 16), but you'll need to register on Ariana's website by September 7, 2026 for early access.
General sales open September 10, 2026, with tickets ranging from $245-$550.
If you've missed her live shows, now's your chance to catch all the hits and join the Arianator crowd!